Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.76. The company had a trading volume of 210,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,529. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

