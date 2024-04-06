Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,815 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $53.27. 7,595,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

