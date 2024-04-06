Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 997 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.17. 295,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,067. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $136.24 and a one year high of $197.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.92. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

