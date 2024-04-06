Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 714 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.85. 867,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $220.22 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

