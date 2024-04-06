Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.94. 908,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.26. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

