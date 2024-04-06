DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $106.89 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.69% of Quest Diagnostics worth $106,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.63. 691,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,243. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.39. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

