KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.42.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $682.84. 712,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $670.74 and a 200-day moving average of $577.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

