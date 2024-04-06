Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 589 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 1.3 %

General Motors stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

