Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

