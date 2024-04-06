Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1988 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

