Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,248 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 243.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WTI opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $401.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.52. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

