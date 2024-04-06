Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Up 1.5 %

Welltower stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

