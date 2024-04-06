Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.36

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $38.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,116.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.62 or 0.01028558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00147888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00191707 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00146981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,326,733 coins and its circulating supply is 3,849,853,684 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,204,340.66 with 3,849,704,335.43 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35872785 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $51,002,724.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.