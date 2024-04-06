Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nutrien by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,679 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 18,312.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 1,586,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,120. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

