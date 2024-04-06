Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.44 and its 200-day moving average is $336.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

