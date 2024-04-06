Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,171,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,141,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

