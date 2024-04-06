Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

