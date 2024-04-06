Smith Salley & Associates Sells 241 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Allstate were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL
Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 998,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,375. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $174.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.