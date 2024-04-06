Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 1,415 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.75. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $301.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

