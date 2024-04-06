Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $191.91

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €191.91 ($206.35) and traded as high as €211.10 ($226.99). Capgemini shares last traded at €209.70 ($225.48), with a volume of 648,984 shares changing hands.

Capgemini Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €216.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €192.18.

Capgemini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.