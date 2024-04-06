AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.09

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.09 ($32.35) and traded as high as €35.15 ($37.80). AXA shares last traded at €34.87 ($37.49), with a volume of 3,586,455 shares.

AXA Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.13.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

