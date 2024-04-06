BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

Shares of BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.54) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.54). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.54), with a volume of 271,742 shares trading hands.
BTG Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 840 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 840. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.
BTG Company Profile
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BTG
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.