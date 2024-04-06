Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $235.91

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.91 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.04). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.94), with a volume of 191,422 shares changing hands.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £240.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,671.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

