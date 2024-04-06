Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $296.43

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 296.43 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 339.50 ($4.26). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 336.50 ($4.22), with a volume of 205,993 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.33) to GBX 365 ($4.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397 ($4.98).

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £551.72 million, a PE ratio of 608.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,454.55%.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £87,748.80 ($110,154.16). Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

