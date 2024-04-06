Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Red Emperor Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 38.58, a current ratio of 38.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Red Emperor Resources Company Profile

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

