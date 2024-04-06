Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $421.60

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 421.60 ($5.29) and traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.30). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 421.60 ($5.29), with a volume of 3,062,759 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 421.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

