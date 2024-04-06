Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.85

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.85 and traded as high as C$15.80. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$15.56, with a volume of 10,592 shares trading hands.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$396,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $813,999. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

