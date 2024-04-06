Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.47

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.47 and traded as high as C$33.62. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$32.91, with a volume of 2,760,305 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.55.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.7118834 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

