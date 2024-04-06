Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.74 and traded as high as C$17.36. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 56,451 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.78.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 13.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The company has a market cap of C$314.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. In related news, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04. Insiders acquired 104,100 shares of company stock worth $472,838 in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.