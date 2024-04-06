Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.34

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.34 and traded as high as C$64.44. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$64.39, with a volume of 966,134 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.42.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.8706827 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,180 shares of company stock worth $1,171,702. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.