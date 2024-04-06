1,450,662 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,450,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

