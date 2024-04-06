Clean Yield Group Sells 379 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

