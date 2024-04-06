Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $118.52 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

