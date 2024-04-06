iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Forza Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 4.4% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

