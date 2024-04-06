Park Place Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 10,000 iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $103.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.