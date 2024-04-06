iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $204.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.