Park Place Capital Corp Sells 398 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 60,018 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,496 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 423,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.