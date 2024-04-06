Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,906 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.37. 712,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,838. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

