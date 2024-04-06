Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,428 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KKR stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $100.93. 2,662,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,552. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

