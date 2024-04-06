Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 457 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 5,827,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,981. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

