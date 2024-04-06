Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,011.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 252,857 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,807. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.