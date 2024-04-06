Revelstone Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

