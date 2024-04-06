Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Cowa LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BDJ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,883. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

