Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 720,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,168. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.