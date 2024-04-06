Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.62.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,718,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $420.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

