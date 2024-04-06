Saitama Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Saitama has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Saitama coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $71.14 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00020616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.40 or 0.99917911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011037 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00127718 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,972,304,913 coins and its circulating supply is 42,197,677,106 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,972,304,912.535738. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00168804 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,118,572.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.