Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 4,683 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 876.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.