Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12,298.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,666 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Airbnb worth $1,041,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,436 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

