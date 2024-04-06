Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,918,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,315. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

