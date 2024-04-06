Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 820,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,853. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.